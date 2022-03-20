A new recreational center will cost us more than it's worth

Hold on to your wallets, Fairbanks. Here we go for another round of debate on the proposed bond initiative in the upcoming election.
For the life of me, I cannot see the logic of going down this rabbit hole to build a proposed aquatics center or recreational center (call it what you want or spin it any which way). Why do we need to do compete with private enterprise? Private enterprise is already providing this type of recreational facility on the old Richardson highway (among other local gyms) and has been for many years (an excellent facility, I might add). This proposed Fairbanks North Star Borough multipurpose building makes no sense whatsoever.
The project would be a double whammy to taxpayers. First, there is the $150 million coming from for the new building, which would be through bonds. However, to a greater degree, what is the operational cost over the life of this building? About $1.45 million in taxpayers money per year — heating fuel, electric, security, sewer, water, insurance, repairs, snow removal, labor cost if you can find employees. Those are the hidden costs. To the best of my knowledge, federal and state governments do not pay for these types of costs. Local taxpayers do. Notice how those costs are not mentioned yet?
Furthermore, if you run a private enterprise out of business, they will probably demolish their building and the associated large property tax bill would vaporize. Someone said to me a business owner will never leave while making a fortune. That someone said the same thing about the Mapco Refinery. How did that work out for us? Plus, wherever the proposed recreation/aquatic center goes, that land will be exempted from paying a local property tax.
Building this proposed recreational/aquatic center for the needs of the military is not necessary. The military bases are generously funded to provide those kinds of recreational services already. They have swimming pools and gymnasiums along with state of the art equipment.
The Fairbanks economy is a fragile, weak piece of fabric these days and not going to take much more abusive shenanigans. When local taxes are raised, all local business must crank that additional cost into their pricing, causing them to be less competitive, which in turn, allows Outside firms to make the sale, without paying local taxes. Again, it’s a fabric.
Giving the current upheavals with closing elementary schools due to bad leadership and the pandemic, I am shocked that our leaders can’t see the lack of common sense in this project.
One would think we would have learned our lesson. Take for example the downtown city parking garage, now up for sale. Today it’s a monument to bad leadership. Remember how we were going to shut down all those revenue making bars and clean up the downtown?
The Carlson Center always has been a losing deal. As a taxpayer, and balancing all things considered, I can accept that fact — (it’s cost verse goodwill). However, we can’t afford another large, multipurpose, big city complex to operate and maintain with funding from local property taxes, which will go up if we increase those types of costs by building a proposed recreational/aquatics center.
If you were stunned and appalled by the recent rise in property tax assessment values, think about what will happen if the voters approve bonds to build another one of these big-maintenance money-suckers here in Fairbanks.