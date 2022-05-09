A new reality of wildfire in Northern Alaska

You wake up to pink skies and a dim tangerine-colored orb in the sky that should be the gleaming sun. The air smells like campfire and suddenly, being outside in the summer sunlight has lost its charm. We Fairbanksians know this feeling all too well, and as summer encroaches on our frozen landscape, we must reckon with the new reality of intense wildfires throughout our piece of the state.
To learn more about the issue, I decided to research wildfire data collected by the International Arctic Research Center based out of our own University of Alaska Fairbanks. Sitting inside my cabin on a snowy day, wood stove crackling, scrolling through various infographics and graphs, I was taken aback to learn of a shift in our fire trends. I have grown up in Fairbanks and always remember a portion of the summer where the sky is a dull salmon color and the air smelled like charred barbecue. I never knew that these fires were anything other than a natural burn cycle until the day I decided to investigate the science behind the phenomena.
The frequency and intensity of wildfires in the Interior has increased in the last 20 years due to shorter winters, increased lightning, warmer summers and longer fire seasons. These changes call attention to the need for increased awareness on our part and urgent intervention on the part of fire management agencies during this time of transition towards unprecedented wildfire behavior.
So how did we get here and when did these changes begin?
Temperatures in the Arctic are climbing twice as fast compared to anywhere else in the world. The annual average surface air temperature in the Arctic is now 4.9 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than it was in 1970, with the five hottest years ever recorded falling between 2014 and 2019. These increased temperatures cause an increase in wildfires globally.
Rainfall has also increased, but not enough to offset the rising temperatures. Studies show that rainfall would have to increase by 7-10% per every degree of temperature change in order to offset the increased fire danger due to warmer temperatures.
In addition to these changes, the Arctic has also seen a shift in the length of winters as well as our fire season itself. The Alaska snowpack now melts two weeks earlier and develops a week later compared to the late 1990s. Our shorter winters have created a fire season that begins earlier and ends later.
In addition to a longer fire season, a study performed by the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center in 2020 showed that wildfires in the Central and Eastern Interior, as well as Western Alaska, are increasing in frequency. Even areas that have already been burned are in danger, as these “reburn” fires increase in frequency. Up until recently, fire managers could count on a burned area not burning again. This is no longer the case as data shows much shorter times between burned areas becoming areas of wildfire once more.
Even more alarming are the rising levels of data showing our tundra has begun to spark fire. In 2007, an especially hot and dry summer contributed to sparking the Anaktuvuk River Fire in the tundra of the North Slope, doubling the total burned area in the region since 1968 and creating widespread permafrost degradation. Fires on the tundra result in the loss of slow growing lichens and sphagnum moss which take decades to return, impacting the rate of recovery of the existing ecosystem. In addition to the devastating loss of a vital food source for our northern caribou, the loss of these plants makes the surface of the tundra more prone to warming, resulting in thawing permafrost.
There are currently 1,400 gigatons of carbon contained in Arctic permafrost. To put this number into perspective, 34.81 gigatons of carbon were released globally in 2020 according to the Global Carbon Project’s calculations. The quantity of carbon dioxide stored in permafrost is more than the total amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere today. If this carbon were to be released into the atmosphere due to permafrost thawing, the consequences would be catastrophic.
Wildfires scorch off insulating layers of earth above permafrost, encouraging devastating thawing that releases our priceless stored carbon. The future of our state’s fire management practices will change as the fire season in the interior and Arctic continues to intensify. It is currently up to fire scientists and managers to adapt to these changes and prevent the degradation of our precious permafrost and lands.