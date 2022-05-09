A new reality of wildfire in Northern Alaska

Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Moderating temperatures will change morning snow showers to rain showers by late day. High 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.