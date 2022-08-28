A new festival for Fairbanks

Arctic Fest was conceived by a group of Fairbanksans as a novel way to call attention to the challenges and solutions associated with the changing environment of Alaska by combining the arts, sciences, and Indigenous culture and knowledge systems. In addition to building community, Arctic Fest aims to strengthen our local economy by increasingly engaging national and international visitors.
This year’s inaugural event was organized by the Fairbanks Concert Association, Northern Alaska Environmental Center, and University of Alaska Fairbanks, and has been supported by a wide variety of individuals and organizations.
They demonstrate their commitment to the values of Arctic Fest through their contributions of time, funding, creativity, and expertise. We are grateful for their partnership. We truly could not have done it without them.
Just as we had envisioned it, Arctic Fest 2022 emerged as a multiday event of live performances, art exhibits, film, talks and workshops, field trips, and family-friendly activities. Events will be held at Pioneer Park, Hering Auditorium, the UAF campus, and other local venues. Audiences are invited to explore vendors at the Green Marketplace, learn about cutting-edge technology at the Innovation Hub, and enjoy performances by many local artists and our headliner Pamyua, the inspiring Inuit soul band. We are committed to inclusivity in our presenters and attendees, and to bringing together well-known names with local talent. Presentations and workshops are rich with the experiences of people of all ages and backgrounds. As Arctic Fest takes place on the ancestral lands of the lower Tanana Dene Peoples, we are especially mindful of the value of Indigenous voices and perspectives in these endeavors.
We believe that bringing a shared focus onto the land we love through many different lenses can build community and help bridge divides. We see Arctic Fest as a source of inspiration, delight and discovery, and as a path we build together.
This year we are laying the groundwork for what we hope will grow into an annual event that gets bigger and better every year.
Ultimately, Arctic Fest aims to draw people from far and wide who want to experience great art, see the most beautiful place on earth, and learn how they can make a difference today.
This week, we invite you to experience the very first iteration and this one is all for you. We invite you to come, attend some of our many events, and tell us what you think.
And help us co-create a new Fairbanks festival tradition.
Anne Biberman is former executive director of the Fairbanks Concert Association.
Elisabeth Balster Dabney is interim executive director of Northern Alaska Environmental Center.
Mary Beth Leigh is a professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Visit arcticfest.org to learn more.