A new festival for Fairbanks

Arctic Fest was conceived by a group of Fairbanksans as a novel way to call attention to the challenges and solutions associated with the changing environment of Alaska by combining the arts, sciences, and Indigenous culture and knowledge systems. In addition to building community, Arctic Fest aims to strengthen our local economy by increasingly engaging national and international visitors.

This year’s inaugural event was organized by the Fairbanks Concert Association, Northern Alaska Environmental Center, and University of Alaska Fairbanks, and has been supported by a wide variety of individuals and organizations.

Anne Biberman is former executive director of the Fairbanks Concert Association.

Elisabeth Balster Dabney is interim executive director of Northern Alaska Environmental Center.

Mary Beth Leigh is a professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Visit arcticfest.org to learn more.

