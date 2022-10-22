 Skip to main content
A governor should solve crises, not create them

In this election for governor you can elect the candidates with the strongest record on education, university support, women’s choice and on renewable energy that creates jobs, lowers energy costs and addresses climate change. Under Gov. Dunleavy we’re facing the worst school, mental health and childcare crises in Alaska history.

Across Alaska we’re losing teachers and courses, and closing schools. Alaska has an unprecedented inability to retain teachers, nurses and counselors because of constantly lagging education support. Educators, mental health counselors, police, and other professionals are leaving for better pay and benefits in the Lower 48.

Les Gara is a former member of the Alaska House of Representatives and former Alaska assistant attorney general on the Exxon Valdez oil spill civil prosecution. He and his wife,Kelly, live in Anchorage and lived in Fairbanks before that.

Jessica Cook is a 22-year public school teacher and former vice president of both our statewide and Anchorage Education Associations. She was raised in Eagle River and lives in Palmer with her husband Ed, an Air Force veteran.

