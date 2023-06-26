 Skip to main content
A fully earned award of 'Worst Governor Ever'

The headline read, “Dunleavy vetoes more than $87 million in education funding.“ That is half the special amount the Legislature put in the budget this year for meeting rising costs so needed for our young people’s education. I guess students don’t vote. At least the Legislature tried to meet the need in its budget.

This, for me, was the proverbial straw that put me over the edge into fury and rage.

Rich Seifert is a professor emeritus of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He lives in Fairbanks.

