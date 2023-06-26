A fully earned award of 'Worst Governor Ever'

The headline read, “Dunleavy vetoes more than $87 million in education funding.“ That is half the special amount the Legislature put in the budget this year for meeting rising costs so needed for our young people’s education. I guess students don’t vote. At least the Legislature tried to meet the need in its budget.
This, for me, was the proverbial straw that put me over the edge into fury and rage.
Let me go down the list of the governor’s unending tally of foolish decisions and actions to demonstrate my full righteous rage.
• He and his cabinet members, along with his appointees to the Permanent Fund board, fired the most proficient and successful executive officer of the Permanent Fund ever, in a closed-door secret decision which was never investigated by the Legislature.
• Dunleavy, through the fund board’s collusion, made money available to Alaska financial organizations in a special “gift“ of $200 million from the Permanent Fund to invest in Alaska. Some of this went to a Houston company, Contango, to invest in the Manh Choh project. Contango isn’t an Alaska company, and this whole idea has been dropped in the second year, but the point seems to be helping to fund the Manh Choh project with Alaska money. My interpretation is that it was dropped because it is obvious corruption of the Permanent Fund’s intent and past policies. Yet the Legislature did nothing.
• Dunleavy’s concept of a carbon credit system is such a bogus and scamming concept that anyone who looks into it would be a fool to invest. A review of this was done recently in New Republic magazine, bit.ly/46m0PcK. Called “Climate Fraud on America’s Last Frontier” by Stephen Lezak, the article is long and exposes the hoax of the plan. Here is just one quote: ”Last month, Alaska became the latest American jurisdiction to stumble headlong into the torrid world of carbon credits, beginning a series of ecological magic tricks meant to astonish audiences for decades to come. The heart of this spectacle is the governor and legislature’s plan to lease state forests to produce carbon offsets — without changing the amount of timber harvested across the state.” I’ve read this article, and I can’t see any clear-headed adult ever buying into this scam, but then I didn’t vote for Dunleavy.
• Finally there is the Nenana farmland development project. If this sounds familiar, it’s because it is a replay in large part of the Delta farm and barley project of the 80s, which has mostly fizzled, and the Nenana edition will too. The proposal has so many flaws I don’t know where to begin. Establishing a farming area from scratch is a huge enterprise, and has never really worked in Alaska. We have no infrastructure for farming in Nenana, no materials and commercial support system, and frankly no farmers, at least no farmers who would help our food security. Touted as a way to improve food security for Alaska, a real problem, this concept has already failed once and there is nothing about it that is new or better. Even the land is unsuitable. See a recent article in June 18th’s News-Miner from the Collins sisters from Lake Minchumina. These well-informed gals note that their mom did a geological survey of the dunes area where the farmland is to be developed, and it is underlain by mostly ancient sand dunes, which is hard “soil” to farm and fertilize. Anyone want to try to farm there?
So, another bad idea, I‘d say. We tried once to recall Dunleavy. He is continuing to wreck the state’s future, appoint the worst people to important positions to destroy our best institutions, and I didn’t even get into Tuckerman Babcock as a hitman in regent’s clothing for the university system. What sane person would support him in that role?
There’s more, but I don’t have the space now. But let me assert: We’re way overdue to recall this worst governor ever. Young people will suffer most from his ruination of our state. We deserve so much better.
Please pay attention, Alaska.
Rich Seifert is a professor emeritus of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He lives in Fairbanks.