A full statutory PFD won't solve Alaska’s problems

On the last day to file for office, I read the paper and realized that I couldn’t vote for either of the candidates running for state Senate District Q. I decided to throw my name in the hat, rather than do a protest vote or not vote at all. What kind of democracy do we have when there are no choices available? After the partisan gerrymandering from redistricting, one of the House seats in District Q was unchallenged, and the Senate seat didn’t really offer a choice.

It is no wonder that voter turnout is so low in Alaska. People are disgusted with the whole process or are convinced that their vote doesn’t matter. For years there has been a concerted effort to convince people that you can’t trust government, that government must be smaller, and that politicians are not to be trusted.

John D. Bennett has lived in Fairbanks since 1974 and is a candidate for State Senate Seat District Q.

