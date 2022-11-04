A full statutory PFD won't solve Alaska’s problems

On the last day to file for office, I read the paper and realized that I couldn’t vote for either of the candidates running for state Senate District Q. I decided to throw my name in the hat, rather than do a protest vote or not vote at all. What kind of democracy do we have when there are no choices available? After the partisan gerrymandering from redistricting, one of the House seats in District Q was unchallenged, and the Senate seat didn’t really offer a choice.
It is no wonder that voter turnout is so low in Alaska. People are disgusted with the whole process or are convinced that their vote doesn’t matter. For years there has been a concerted effort to convince people that you can’t trust government, that government must be smaller, and that politicians are not to be trusted.
Technology has been used to stoke our basic fears and divide us, as a state and a nation. It seems like we are no longer capable of pulling in the same direction to accomplish things that benefit society as a whole. The basis of a civilized society is pooling resources to address problems that can’t be handled by individuals or families on their own. Most government institutions have been underfunded and then claimed to be inefficient.
The government builds and maintains roads and airports, funds police and fire protection, and educates our children. Government agencies were not invented on a whim. They were created to address specific issues that society had to deal with. Whether it was to ensure that our water was safe to drink and wouldn’t kill the fish, or mapping our mineral resources, different departments focus on the needs of all of us.
Recently, there has been a mantra that individuals know best how to spend the money created from our shared resources. They say, give us the biggest PFD check possible, and the citizens will create small businesses that will fuel our economy.
What happens when a wildfire threatens an urban area? Do individuals chip in to fight the fire? When state roads haven’t been plowed for days, do they hop in their trucks and plow the Richardson Highway, so their neighbors can get to work?
We need a massive investment in our infrastructure to access and deliver our natural resources. We must invest large amounts of money to transition from an economy dependent on oil for fuel and revenue, to one that is maintained by renewable technologies, such as hydroelectric, tidal and wind.
Unless we pool our resources, we will not be able to meet the challenges to put Alaska on a course to be a livable state. Distributing massive PFD checks may create some small businesses, but more of the money will be spent on household expenses, and will decrease the shared investment needed in our shared future. Huge PFDs are just a bandage on a wound that will keep opening unless we address the root cause of the bleeding.
Unless we develop cheap sources of electricity, get our fair share from the oil and mining industries, and create value-added businesses, Alaska is destined to shrivel and once again become little more than a resource colony and a military buffer to foreign powers.
Promising a full statutory PFD will get politicians elected but it will not solve Alaska’s problems. We need to elect public servants who know how to prioritize and plan ahead, and not just talk about the problems. For over 10 years we have had Legislatures that can barely pass a budget. Then the same legislators run on the same issues they failed to address during previous sessions. Why do we keep sending the same people to Juneau and expect a different outcome.
Please vote for me, John D. Bennett, on Nov. 8. I would like to be your public servant for the next two years. I will focus on prioritizing and planning ahead, I will always be honest with you, and I will strive to do what’s best for the people of Alaska.
John D. Bennett has lived in Fairbanks since 1974 and is a candidate for State Senate Seat District Q.