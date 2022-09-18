 Skip to main content
A fresh look at nuclear energy

The Alaska Center for Energy and Power at UAF and the Northern Alaska Environmental Center will be co-hosting an information session and Q&A on micronuclear reactors at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Noel Wien Public Library. We invite you to join us and learn more about this emerging category of small nuclear reactors.

On paper, advanced nuclear micro or modular reactors appear to be the solution to a lot of the problems that have historically plagued the nuclear power industry. Microreactors are less complex than their larger counterparts, making them easier and cheaper to build as modular, smaller units with less nuclear material in any one location. Most don’t require water for cooling, meaning their location isn’t tethered to a water source, and there are fewer potential vectors for environmental contamination.

Gwen Holdmann is the associate vice chancellor for research, innovation and industry partnerships at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and founder of the Alaska Center for Energy and Power.

Elisabeth Balster Dabney is the interim executive director of the Northern Alaska Environmental Center.

