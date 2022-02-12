A detailed assessment should precede any Manh Choh mine activity

Cleary Summit residents have reacted to Kinross/Fort Knox planning and land use since fall 1992.
My neighbors pushed for a regional mining environmental assessment then, not just an impact assessment plan solely for Fort Knox, because we knew more projects would be forthcoming. However, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, the Fairbanks North Star Borough, local contractors and suppliers were focused on employment and revenue, not residents’ interests. Foreign corporate mega-mining prevailed.
We locals predicted that Kinross would initiate satellites mines piecemeal, thus minimizing the appearance of cumulative impacts from multiple projects distributed over time. True North and Parcel G mining projects defined this strategy. The latter project demonstrates how the Department of Natural Resources’ granting of serial, little-known (to the public), multiple amendments to existing state mining permits can radically alter the nature and scope of the original project but without rigorous public scrutiny. These additions are death by a thousand cuts for the Cleary community.
The ill effects caused by Fort Knox are varied and definable. Light pollution is pronounced (and worsening for aurora-viewing tourism companies) causing a local business to close. The mine noise is constant all day and night long and can be heard miles distant. The daily 3:15 p.m. mine blasting, preceded and ended by sirens, can be heard even more distantly. Fumes from explosives can be inhaled as far as residences on Gilmore Trail. The air pollution from diesel exhaust along the mine’s rim can leave one’s throat immediately irritated. The dust pollution on the western margin is so unchecked at times that one can hardly ski over the snow.
In the old days the miners said they were headed “out to the creeks.” At Fort Knox at least three creeks have been obliterated by the main pit. Its Walter Creek heap leach facility is approaching five giant levels high; the Barnes Creek heap leach facility, waste rock and storage dumps grow higher and wider; and the Yellow Pup waste rock heaps can be seen from North Pole. These catastrophic changes to our skyline rival those of the coal industry in Appalachia with its decapitation of their mountains. Visual viewsheds and aesthetics mean little. Yet Fort Knox’s general manager at the Jan. 18 public information meeting held at Pioneer Park maintains he is “a greenie” who “loves Fairbanks” and that the company has a “legacy” approach to “responsibly produce gold” (a large percentage of which, on a global scale, resides in mints and vaults never to see the light of day) by investing, innovating and growing toward “great outcomes.” For whom and in what manner?
Given this performance record and that the proposed Manh Choh mining and ore hauling from the Tetlin area is in a current “study mode,” it is time now for Department of Natural Resources and associated agencies to conduct for the benefit of all of us living here a rigorous, comprehensive regional mining environmental impact assessment, management plan and repermitting for Kinross/Alaska.
It would address all aspects in an integrated manner for not just Manh Choh at Tetlin but likely future mines such as Bornite and Arctic at Ambler, Tower Hill’s Livengood, Millrock’s leases in the Chatanika drainage, Freegold down at Cleary Hill, Avidian at Amanita, Kinross’ own Gil-Sourdough, then Shamrock out in the Richardson District. These are all potential parts of the Kinross 300-mile radius strategy to supply this mill. It is the company’s job on behalf of their shareholders. But does this rationale justify what has been, is being and will be done on an ever increasing scale and intensity to our countryside and quality of life essentially forever?
The dragon never sleeps as it claws ever farther and deeper to feed itself.