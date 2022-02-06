A declaration of third party independence

Watching the TV news the other night, I turned to my wife and asked: “What do you think the probability is that we’ll witness another American civil war in our lifetime?” While I won’t go into the substance of our discussion, it struck me as rather incredible that the question would even be entertained, as such a query would’ve been unthinkable even a few short years ago.
Like many of the folks I know, I’ve become increasingly concerned by the hyper-partisanship and over-the-top, political tribalism that seems to have gripped our country. Abe Lincoln once famously stated that “a house divided against itself cannot stand.” I’m strongly inclined to agree with ol’ Abe on this one, as there seem to be fewer and fewer viable options available to forge a path forward in unifying the “common goals” of our country’s citizenry.
What really bothers me most are the numbers of people that I observe who – amidst their zeal that they’re on the “correct side” of any given issue – immediately come to the conclusion that those individuals whose opinions differ from theirs are “stupid,” or even downright “evil,” and that those people are therefore trying to “destroy America.” I think there are a lot of forces that contribute to such demagoguery, not the least of which is the proliferation of (anti) social-media, where the availability of misinformation and inflammatory opinion can be readily combined with self-supporting algorithms, encouraging people to burrow deeper and deeper into their own cocoons of unquestioned allegiance to “their” side.
I believe the other major factor contributing to this sad state of affairs is the evolution of our country’s predominantly two-party system, which is becoming more divisive (and destructive) by the year. The base of each party seems to want to “out-polarize” each other in their advocacy of the extremes, continuously driving the parties further and further apart. At the national level, if one of the parties were to propose a common-sense solution to any given problem, members in the opposite tribe are immediately pressured to discard any notion of support, for fear of being immediately labelled as a “traitor to the party,” and targeted for removal in the next round of primary elections. (It’ll be interesting to see if this year’s newly-implemented “ranked-choice” voting system here in Alaska will serve to dampen such rampant partisanship…)
While I suppose it’ll likely be viewed as somewhat naïve and pollyannish by most of those reading this, I’ve come to the conclusion that the only constructive, concrete step that I can personally take in trying to combat these forces is to re-assert my own political independence. While I’ve been registered as an independent voter for many years, trying my best to evaluate candidates on their individual merits and positions on specific issues, I now find it necessary to take things one step further. As such, I now hereby vow to no longer support ANY office-holder (or potential candidate) who chooses to affiliate themselves with either major political party. Whether in a local, State, or Federal election, if I see an “R” or a “D” following your name, you’ve just lost my vote.
Think about it… if a truly viable, independent third-party were to arise, comprised of persons who were truly interested in coming together to solve problems through analysis, consensus, and (gasp!) even compromise, think of how the political landscape would change! Imagine what it’d be like if our current U.S. Senate was comprised of a balance of 20 hard-right, conservative Republicans, 20 liberal-left Democrats, and 60 truly independent swing-votes on any given issue, versus the highly polarized and completely dysfunctional 50-50 split that we’re now forced to live with.
Critics of my proposal on this issue will likely cite the improbability of independent candidates securely gaining a foothold within the confines (and lobbying/fundraising machines) of the current system; many will also reiterate their belief that they are already on the “correct side” of the political fence, negating any further need for adjustment. I suppose I can only assert that having a majority (or at least sizeable number) of independent legislators, not beholden to either of the two parties who seem to be pulling us apart, would seem to present a far lesser threat than the divisive, destructive course that our nation seems to be following now.