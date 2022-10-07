 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A constitutional convention is a risk Alaska doesn't need

You may have heard about the opportunity to vote on a constitutional convention. It is one of the important things voters get to decide on the November ballot. It is a complex issue and many have weighed in already.

Over the next weeks you will likely see many articles and letters about the pros and cons of having a constitutional convention, and I welcome them. I will attempt here to mainly concern my points to one of the crucial issues people need to consider — that is whether to support putting the Permanent Fund dividend in the constitution.

Rich Seifert is a professor emeritus of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He lives in Fairbanks.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.