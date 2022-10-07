A constitutional convention is a risk Alaska doesn't need

You may have heard about the opportunity to vote on a constitutional convention. It is one of the important things voters get to decide on the November ballot. It is a complex issue and many have weighed in already.
Over the next weeks you will likely see many articles and letters about the pros and cons of having a constitutional convention, and I welcome them. I will attempt here to mainly concern my points to one of the crucial issues people need to consider — that is whether to support putting the Permanent Fund dividend in the constitution.
Let me clearly state up front that I am strongly against any attempt to put the PFD in the constitution. There are many reasons why I think this way. A primary one is that this issue is not and should never be a “right.” Putting the PFD in the constitution does that. The PFD (I was here when it was created) was never intended to be more than a protective “reward” for our populace to try to elicit support for protecting the Permanent Fund from assaults during hard times (i.e “raid” the Permanent Fund) but also “share in its benefits.” Anyone who claims otherwise is not being truthful. It has become a welcome benefit to us, but it is not a right, nor is it something that should take precedence over those crucial governmental duties already described in our constitution: health care, education, public safety, transportation, Fish and Game protection and enforcement, and environmental protection.
All these government duties should be fully funded annually before any PFD is distributed. I don’t even see how this is arguable, yet the arguments drag on. Distributing a PFD is not a primary duty of government. The duties I mentioned are described in our already fine state constitution, and are what government is for. The PFD was only intended to be a benefit offered by the Permanent Fund, not a major budget demand, taking precedence over constitutional functions of government.
Inaction of the Legislature is our biggest problem regarding the PFD question. Pro-convention advocates maintain we should have a convention in order to put the PFD in the constitution. This is not how our system should work. The Legislature needs to either obey the law or change it. Some legislators have tried to resolve this problem but haven’t done it. Instead they have de facto changed it because they have not offered a PFD in line with the present legislation for many years. But if the Legislature can’t agree on and solve this problem, why would anyone think we would agree to do it in a constitutional convention? We don’t need the risky convention to make this right. We need to hold legislators accountable and change the law if that is what they decide. We elect legislators to solve precisely these demands for funds. They are elected to do so. We should hold them accountable and not let them escape their duty to find a solution to the PFD question.
This is only one of several important things that people propose to do in a constitutional convention. But who will these constitutional convention delegates be? And what will they actually do? I have always stood by the saying: “Don’t ask a question you don’t want to know the answer to.” What will the outcome of a constitutional convention be at this contentious time, is certainly a question I don’t want to answer.
Vote “no” on the constitutional convention question.
Rich Seifert is a professor emeritus of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He lives in Fairbanks.