A cautious eye on the gold mine in your back yard

Fairbanksans from Ester to Two Rivers would pay high costs in property values and quality of life if gold mining prospects at Ester Dome, Old Murphy Dome Road, Cleary Summit and Amanita were developed into industrial scale hard-rock mines.

Much of the land where exploration is already permitted lies adjacent to neighborhoods and includes popular recreation areas. The public deserves an opportunity to decide if mining benefits outweigh the impacts to our neighborhoods and the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) as a whole. For its part, the borough must prioritize residents over industry and disallow mining in or near areas where the personal investment of individuals has turned raw land into homes and neighborhoods.

Sarah Heinchon holds an MSc in Geology and worked at the Kensington and Pogo mines.

Deb Ryan has lived and worked in Fairbanks and on the North Slope for 44 years.

Lou Brown left California 35 years ago to build a home and a life in Fairbanks.

