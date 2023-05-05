A cautious eye on the gold mine in your back yard

Fairbanksans from Ester to Two Rivers would pay high costs in property values and quality of life if gold mining prospects at Ester Dome, Old Murphy Dome Road, Cleary Summit and Amanita were developed into industrial scale hard-rock mines.
Much of the land where exploration is already permitted lies adjacent to neighborhoods and includes popular recreation areas. The public deserves an opportunity to decide if mining benefits outweigh the impacts to our neighborhoods and the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) as a whole. For its part, the borough must prioritize residents over industry and disallow mining in or near areas where the personal investment of individuals has turned raw land into homes and neighborhoods.
Fort Knox has run low on high quality ore but intends to stay open by hauling ore from up to 300 miles away. Gold bearing domes and ridges around Fairbanks are also a prime target for investors due to accessibility and existing energy, road and mill infrastructure. Millions of dollars have already been invested in three-dimensional mapping of prospects, yet there has been little public notice or oversight of exploratory drilling and soil sampling. Near-surface ore best suited for open pit extraction literally surrounds Fairbanks to the west, north and east.
We contend that large-scale gold mining and ore-haul operations are incompatible in neighborhoods where homeowners and businesses have made significant investments of their personal wealth into their properties, roads, neighborhoods and business infrastructure. Property owners near mines would experience significant decreases to their property values as well as reduced resale values. Other impacts would include a diminished quality of life including more truck traffic, light, noise, air pollution and lost recreational opportunities.
While mine development does provide economic benefit, it is important to look at the numbers to gain a sense of the scale of mining’s contribution to the state compared to other industries.
In Alaska’s Mineral Industry 2020, Alaska’s Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys (DGGS) reports the value of all products of the mineral industry for that year to be $3.2 billion. According to UAA’s Institute for Social and Economic Research (ISER) gold represents 22% of this total gross value or about $640M. The Executive Summary of the DGGS Report goes on to say “Estimated revenues to the State of Alaska and municipalities from mineral-industry-specific fees, rents, sales, royalties, and taxes amounted to more than $119.1 million in 2020 ... ”
This means that less than 4% of the mining industry’s value was paid directly to the governments that subsidize and support them with incentives, public infrastructure such as roads and electricity, and favorable advertising. Of course, money is injected into local economies through high wage jobs and service contracts, but only 1% of annual revenue from the local Fort Knox mine goes to the FNSB, and over half of the wealth created there leaves the state.
Whether you support gold mining or not, as neighbors and neighborhoods we must educate ourselves about what gold mining corporations plan and ensure that we, ourselves, decide how our future will look. This is the phase of development where residents have leverage to ensure that huge swaths of land in Fairbanks, Ester and Two Rivers do not turn into sacrifice zones benefiting no one except the gold mining industry.
Save Our Domes (SOD) was organized to address proposed gold exploration and development on Ester Dome, Treasure Creek and Fox Creek. Due to local opposition, the exploration company, Millrock, withdrew its applications. Unfortunately, these leases were only a fraction of lands currently permitted for exploration including much of Ester Dome, Treasure Creek, Cleary Summit and Amanita. SOD’s mission is to provide local residents with education, critical information and strategies to counter large-scale, hard rock gold mine exploration and development that would negatively impact residents and neighborhoods.
To learn more about our mission and exploration projects around Fairbanks or to get involved in our efforts, please visit our website at saveourdomes.org.
Sarah Heinchon holds an MSc in Geology and worked at the Kensington and Pogo mines.
Deb Ryan has lived and worked in Fairbanks and on the North Slope for 44 years.
Lou Brown left California 35 years ago to build a home and a life in Fairbanks.