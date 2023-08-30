 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A case of unrest over Kinross trucking and silent public officials

I have done a lot of research regarding the proposed Kinross-Contango/Black Gold Transport ore trucking scheme from Tetlin to Fort Knox with massive, long and heavy trucks with tandem trailers, purported to weigh in at 164,000 pounds when fully loaded. There likely will be 60 trucks per day headed north with ore and 60 trucks making the empty return run south. I understand this will be the routine on the highways for five to 25 years, running 24/7/365.

I’ve thought about how an international mining company can show up and announce their “Kinross Alaska Strategy.” Their longterm trucking plan is not just for the Tetlin to Fort Knox operation. It appears they have their sights set on other mining locations in the Interior. And the “Strategy” is to also haul the ore from these additional mine sites to Fort Knox for processing, and waste disposal, at that final destination. Which means more B-train trucks on the highways, daily. They have publicly stated they have mine sites to develop at Lucky Shot, War Baby and Coleman in the Willow area of Alaska and Shamrock and further potential mine properties along the Alaska and Richardson highways.

Richard Tilly lives in Fairbanks.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.