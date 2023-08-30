A case of unrest over Kinross trucking and silent public officials

I have done a lot of research regarding the proposed Kinross-Contango/Black Gold Transport ore trucking scheme from Tetlin to Fort Knox with massive, long and heavy trucks with tandem trailers, purported to weigh in at 164,000 pounds when fully loaded. There likely will be 60 trucks per day headed north with ore and 60 trucks making the empty return run south. I understand this will be the routine on the highways for five to 25 years, running 24/7/365.
I’ve thought about how an international mining company can show up and announce their “Kinross Alaska Strategy.” Their longterm trucking plan is not just for the Tetlin to Fort Knox operation. It appears they have their sights set on other mining locations in the Interior. And the “Strategy” is to also haul the ore from these additional mine sites to Fort Knox for processing, and waste disposal, at that final destination. Which means more B-train trucks on the highways, daily. They have publicly stated they have mine sites to develop at Lucky Shot, War Baby and Coleman in the Willow area of Alaska and Shamrock and further potential mine properties along the Alaska and Richardson highways.
In essence, the Alaska road systems will be hijacked for private industrial ore hauling by an international conglomerate. This “sleight of hand” maneuver has a massive benefit to the mining consortium. No further permitting for waste disposal, no EIS implications, no need for mine infrastructure (i.e., the expense of building processing mills or tailing piles and ponds and future maintenance), and minimized DEC or EPA permit encumbrances. And, no need or expense of building mining transportation infrastructure for industrial ore hauling. Just take over the instate road system and let the state deal with snow removal, and bridge and pavement maintenance, with zero concern or responsibility of deteriorating highway safety from the trucking scheme. The savings to the corporate shareholders will be immense. What a brilliant corporate plan! If they pull it off.
After further review of the Kinross/Contango “Alaska Strategy,” I and others collectively have taken the list of problems to our elected representatives. We have contacted the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly members and mayor, the city of Fairbanks council and mayor, and the Interior delegation representatives, as well as with the governor’s office. I have met with the governor’s representative in Fairbanks, along with the commissioner of the DOT.
To date, the response from most of the elected officials has been discreet stall tactics, or “waiting for some more information” excuses or no response at all. Very few have come forward with a definitive response to questions or concerns, or taken a position, or provided an explanation of reasoning to allow the proposed ore hauling scheme. Some elected officials have been cordial and professional, others, not so much. Most elected officials have refused to offer the courtesy of a reply to my inquiries and concerns.
In essence, we residents are locked out from being part of the democratic process. It appears they have forgotten who elected them into office. It was not the state, nor the feds nor corporate interests that elected them to their positions. It was we, the people, the residents.
The major problem before us right now is the proposed ore trucking plan. Overall road safety, additional traffic in our communities, school bus stops along the travel route, road and bridge deterioration, state costs for additional road maintenance and the lack of quiet enjoyment of our properties ... I could go on and on.
I guess we commoners just need to sit down and be quiet. The elected folks got this under control. Or do they? It appears our government is spiraling further out of control and is in the midst of making additional poor decisions. And we, the people, will take the brunt of this potential road assault.
Therefore, I will call them out publicly for their inactions and nonresponsive attitudes toward the electorate. I’ve met with both Gov. Dunleavy’s office, (no followup response), Mayor Ward’s office, (no followup response), and with Ryan Anderson, (DOT, no followup response). I have contacted all FNSB assembly members with zero response from Lowjeski, Cash, Wilson and Rottermund. I’ve contacted all Interior delegation representatives and Maxine Dibert and Mike Cronk refuse to reply. Nothing.
By the way, I’m all for mining in Alaska. This state has a massive potential for responsible mining. But, not by hijacking our roads. Do your mining on your claims property and leave our roads to the traveling public and actual true commerce. Our roads are not to be commandeered for private industrial ore hauling by an international conglomerate extracting a nonrenewable resource for which the state gets minimal royalties, and the state has to clean up the damaged roads, and potentially damaged lives, during and after the ore hauling onslaught. Ladies and gentlemen who represent us, private ore hauling on our highways will prove to be a bad, bad decision. To the mining consortium, is this possibly the right time to expand the railroads in Alaska?
Richard Tilly lives in Fairbanks.