A brief history of airports and the attempt to rename them

I thought I might comment on the recent proposal to rename the Fairbanks International Airport.
I noticed several letters to the editor addressing the subject. My history with the airport goes back to its construction and opening in 1951. In later years I became involved in supporting the promotion and marketing of the airport. Fairbanks has always had to work harder to promote our airport as Anchorage has had the advantage and momentum.
In the early days Fairbanks was the center of aviation in the Territory due to its geographic location. When World War II arrived because of the Aleutian campaign, Anchorage flourished. The first over-the-pole airline, SAS, was planning on Fairbanks as its destination. However, because of a lack of infrastructure, we lost out to Anchorage. Since then, marketing Fairbanks as an international destination or stopover has been difficult. Fairbanks is very important, however, as an alternative for the Anchorage airport. Without a good alternative, Anchorage might not be a preferred destination. That is why under Gov. Jay Hammond it was determined to operate both airports as one system.
Many years ago there was movement to name the airport after my father, Noel Wien. It was supported by many, including the Pioneers of Alaska. I got a call from John Carlson, the popular borough mayor, asking if I would discourage the renaming of the airport, as he felt it was important to keep the name Fairbanks. I agreed and was able to get the effort stopped. The borough did name the library that was built on the old Weeks Field land after Noel Wien. He had a long history with Weeks Field, having made many pioneering flights from it starting in 1924. Eielson Air Force Base is named after Ben Eielson, another famous early Alaska pilot, also.
Several years ago, there was a proposal in the Legislature to name the airport after Dr. William Wood. Dr. Wood was a great man, past president of the University of Alaska, and a strong supporter of Fairbanks. However, there was not support from the community for the name change. Instead, the footbridge downtown across the Chena River was named after him as he had done much to promote it and downtown.
Don Young, like Ted Sevens, has done much for the state, with his long-time service as our only House member in Congress. He certainly deserves much statewide recognition, which I'm sure he will get. The question may be is it in the bester interest of the community to change our airport name?
If there is broad-based community support to name the airport after Don Young, I certainly will support it as well.