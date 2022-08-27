 Skip to main content
A board of education primer: What its members do and don't do

As fall approaches, we see the return to school and the yearly return to the debate about who will represent the residents of the borough in our local government. I would like to help shed some light on the realities of serving on the Board of Education and help the public better understand the roles and responsibilities of board members so that they can make the best decision in the upcoming October election.

First, what is a school district’s board of education? It is a governing body that is responsible, in state statute, for the hiring of a superintendent, the creation of and adherence to district policy, the creation and adherence to a budget, and approval of curriculum. That is it. The board does not operate the schools. The board does not decide operational norms; the board does not hire or fire employees, except for the superintendent; and the board does not create curriculum. As you can see, most things that people associate with the school board or lead you to say “I should write to the school board” about are not in the board’s purview and belong to the superintendent. If the board does not like how the superintendent operates the district, they can deal with their one and only employee as they see fit, but the board cannot fire teachers or direct principals. They can only direct the superintendent. Many boards have been out of control for the last several years, stepping into areas they have no business in such as Covid mitigation and what time schools start and what the school calendar will be. All operational; all not the board’s statutory job.

April Smith is vice president of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education and is the district’s Curriculum Committee chairwoman.

