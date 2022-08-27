A board of education primer: What its members do and don't do

As fall approaches, we see the return to school and the yearly return to the debate about who will represent the residents of the borough in our local government. I would like to help shed some light on the realities of serving on the Board of Education and help the public better understand the roles and responsibilities of board members so that they can make the best decision in the upcoming October election.
First, what is a school district’s board of education? It is a governing body that is responsible, in state statute, for the hiring of a superintendent, the creation of and adherence to district policy, the creation and adherence to a budget, and approval of curriculum. That is it. The board does not operate the schools. The board does not decide operational norms; the board does not hire or fire employees, except for the superintendent; and the board does not create curriculum. As you can see, most things that people associate with the school board or lead you to say “I should write to the school board” about are not in the board’s purview and belong to the superintendent. If the board does not like how the superintendent operates the district, they can deal with their one and only employee as they see fit, but the board cannot fire teachers or direct principals. They can only direct the superintendent. Many boards have been out of control for the last several years, stepping into areas they have no business in such as Covid mitigation and what time schools start and what the school calendar will be. All operational; all not the board’s statutory job.
All that being said, what makes a good school board member? What qualifications should members have?
The law says you need to be a borough resident for 30 days. That’s it.
Beyond the law, as a community member, what should you look for in a board member? It is important to remember board members set goals and policies, but they don’t implement them. There is no need for an elaborate educational background to be able to decide if a policy is a good fit for the community. It is more important to be involved in the community, to hear and experience your neighbors’ values and needs, and understand how the policies will line up with those needs and values. Most of the time, policies come to the board after a highly trained and qualified staff has written, evaluated and approved the policy. After that, the expert legal and risk management teams look at it. Then it comes before the board and the public. The board hears testimony but more importantly interacts with the public outside of meetings to gather sentiment and a feel for the community’s voice. A board member asks questions that the public wants answers to. They debate their issues with fellow board members professionally to draw a consensus. An effective board member spends time learning the laws and best practices for boards; the board does not educate children, so there is no big need for an advanced degree in education to fill a board seat. People who misunderstand the board’s role and intend to act outside of that limited role tend to demand it is needed, but there are more important skills for board members to have, for sure.
The school board is a political entity. They are lobbyists for education, and a strong understanding of how government works and how to best advocate for education issues is invaluable to the public when a board member can use those skills to help secure funding, voice policy concerns and bring attention to district needs. These are qualities to look for in a candidate.
Board members also review the curriculum and approve it. They do not write it. They review materials and approve them. The public should look for candidates who look with open eyes, who will be looking to make sure the bar is set high for students and materials reflect what is appropriate and acceptable for the community.
As for the budget, board members do not create it. There is no need to have a Masters in budget management to go through and make sure community priorities are addressed and properly funded. Reviewing the budget is done with multiple professionals available to explain the documents and guide you to the answers you are looking for. The board member’s role in that process is to ask questions, convey community sentiment and work with other board members to make sure our spending is in line with the public values.
Board of education members are representatives of the public voice to the school executives and administrators. There is no need for them to be teachers or hold advanced degrees. This October, vote for the voices you know and trust to represent you and your voice to the education professionals.
April Smith is vice president of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education and is the district’s Curriculum Committee chairwoman.