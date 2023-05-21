 Skip to main content
Opinion: Nicholas Goldberg

Why it matters that Johnny doesn't know history

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/TNS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an Iowa GOP reception on May 13 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Although he has not yet announced his candidacy, Gov. DeSantis has received the endorsement of 37 Iowa lawmakers for the Republican presidential nomination next year.

 Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/TNS

Most Americans don’t know which countries the United States fought against in World War II or when the U.S. Constitution was ratified. Good luck having them point to Ukraine on a map, much less Belarus. Watch them stare blankly if you ask who represents them in the state legislature or what rights are protected by the 1st Amendment.

There is nothing particularly new about this. As far back as April 4, 1943, the New York Times reported on its front page that college freshmen around the country showed “a striking ignorance of even the most elementary aspects of United States history.” Among other things, the paper reported that only 6% could name the 13 original states.

Nicholas Goldberg is an associate editor and Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

