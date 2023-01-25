 Skip to main content
Opinion: LZ Granderson

Who will be evangelicals' new kingmaker?

Mike Pence

Wade Vandervort/AFP

Former US Vice President Mike Pence attends the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 18, 2022.

 Wade Vandervort/AFP

Thank God, the witch is dead.

That’s what a student at Liberty University said back in 2020 in reaction to Jerry Falwell Jr. resigning as president of the Baptist college his father founded. She wasn’t the only one on campus happy to see him go, but when you compare one of the most influential white evangelical Christians in the country to the Wicked Witch of the East, it stands out. I guess one could say instead of Dorothy’s house, it was a sex scandal involving a male pool attendant in Miami that landed on him.

LZ Granderson is an Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

