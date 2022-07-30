 Skip to main content
When veterans become political pawns

It was four in the afternoon on March 10, 1991, when the first planned explosion of Saddam Hussein’s chemical weapons went off at the U.S. weapons depot in Khamisiyah, Iraq, and the first gray-white smoke cloud that would come to be called The Plume wafted skyward and drifted over the troops. There would be many blasts that day.

Bill Florey, a young and proud-to-serve E4 Specialist, had just parked his truck after a day’s work.

Martin Schram, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, is a veteran Washington journalist, author and TV documentary executive. Readers may send him email at martin.schram@gmail.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

