What’s haunting us about the Surfside building collapse

In 2017, I wrote about the Grenfell Tower fire in London, which claimed 72 lives because of poor construction and a recently added, highly flammable aluminum cladding that formed an “infernal ring” around the building’s exterior.
Specifically, I had written that we should wait for more information before leaping to the conclusion that the British government had caused those deaths when it decided against requiring sprinklers to be fitted in high-rise buildings. So when the condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, last month, some folks on Twitter began joking that my next column would obviously be something like “In defense of letting condos collapse.”
For the record, I very much oppose letting any building collapse. Yet after a week of following the Surfside news, and efforts to assess blame, I also oppose attempts to fit this tragedy into some neat political narrative.
To be clear, it’s perfectly possible that the Surfside collapse represents a failure of capitalism, or at least of the capitalists who built the building. Indeed, in one sense, that seems indisputable: Buildings should not collapse a few decades after they were constructed.
Of course, governments have also built structures that have collapsed unexpectedly. There’s no evidence, as yet, that this collapse resulted from capitalist profit-seeking. Nor can we blame some greedy landlord for refusing to repair the building after a 2018 engineering report suggested major structural decay. It was the collective group of owner-residents of Champlain Towers South who resisted making the repairs, even though they had every incentive to do anything necessary to prevent a collapse.
It’s tempting to analyze this in the framework of thorny collective-action problems. The parallels to global warming certainly present themselves: a slow-moving disaster; an expert warning followed by inaction, because fixing the problem was very expensive, and only getting more so as those affected wrangled over whether to pay the growing cost.
Yet that’s a little too pat. The engineering report now reads as a horrifying prophecy with its warning that “Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially.” But without the benefit of hindsight, it doesn’t scream “Your building is about to collapse unless you do these repairs RIGHT NOW.” On June 27, the engineer hired by the town to investigate the collapse told The Washington Post that the report’s findings were fairly typical: “Nothing in it raised a red flag.”
In time, we will surely have a long list of things that could have been done differently by the developer, the town, the condo board. This emerges after every disaster, no matter how unforeseeable. And quite possibly, it will reveal malfeasance — a grossly incompetent architect, a greedy developer who cut corners, a crooked subcontractor who installed subpar materials. Those things do happen.
But it’s also possible that what eventually comes to light will be considerably more disturbing and all too common: a series of small mistakes, mostly undetected and individually perhaps inconsequential, disastrous only in sum. We may discover, in other words, that sometimes bad things happen simply because no one realizes they’re going to.
As it happens, the day after the Surfside collapse, I went to Philadelphia to visit a friend whose husband had unexpectedly died. As we sorted through papers, chauffeured kids and made our way through a bottle of wine, she told me about how people kept asking her, in effect, what her husband had done to deserve his sudden death. Had he had some medical condition? Gorged himself on unhealthy foods? Loafed on the couch when he should have been getting some exercise?
Actually, her husband was a healthy eater with no preexisting conditions who had exercised twice a day during the pandemic. But people kept probing for something he obviously should have done differently. Perhaps because if there was nothing to pinpoint as the obvious culprit, why, then they too might die without warning at 53.
I suspect that some similar quest for reassurance is what drove so many people to initially ask whether the Surfside tragedy was fundamentally a political story — about capitalism, or deregulation, or some other perceived enemy. If there is a clear villain, an obvious error, there is also some clear way to ensure that no such thing ever happens to the rest of us.
Certainly there are always ways to be more sure. In the wake of Surfside, building codes across the nation will undoubtedly be revised, and building inspections will surely become more frequent. As they should. Yet even after all those revisions, we will all still live in a risky universe that we understand but imperfectly — and we will all, every one of us, remain worryingly dependent on fellow humans who sometimes fail even when they are doing their very best.
