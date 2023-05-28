 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion: Cal Thomas

Tim Scott: The new Reagan?

Sen. Tim Scott

Joshua Boucher/TNS

Sen. Tim Scott announces his bid for the presidency at Charleston Southern University on Monday.

 Joshua Boucher

It’s been a while since we’ve heard the kind of optimism contained in Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) announcement of a presidential run.

Usually, it is gloom and doom, racism, white supremacy, claims that Republicans want to eliminate Social Security and the rest of the left’s depressing litany.

Email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. © 2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.