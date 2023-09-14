 Skip to main content
Golden Heart Tales

This banana-loving moose on the loose needs to find his way home

Bottle

Courtesy of Kroschel Wildlife Center.

One of two moose at the wildlife center escaped. This publicity photo of a cow being fed on the wildlife center’s web page is not the missing moose. A benefactor has started a Go Fund me page unrelated to the moose’s disappearance. Kroschel Wildlife Center.

Time is running out for entertainer and wildlife expert Steve Kroschel to locate a yearling bull moose reared in captivity that thought the willows were juicier on the other side of a fence and escaped from Kroschel’s 60-acre park-like estate.

Kroschel Films Wildlife Center on Mosquito Lake north of Haines is home to 15 types of Alaska critters, including wolves, wolverines, bears, snowy owls, otters and more. Steve was well known as an educator and entertainer, even appearing on the Johnny Carson Show and a PBS special with his charges. The wildlife center is one of the area’s most popular visitor attractions.

