This banana-loving moose on the loose needs to find his way home

Time is running out for entertainer and wildlife expert Steve Kroschel to locate a yearling bull moose reared in captivity that thought the willows were juicier on the other side of a fence and escaped from Kroschel’s 60-acre park-like estate.
Kroschel Films Wildlife Center on Mosquito Lake north of Haines is home to 15 types of Alaska critters, including wolves, wolverines, bears, snowy owls, otters and more. Steve was well known as an educator and entertainer, even appearing on the Johnny Carson Show and a PBS special with his charges. The wildlife center is one of the area’s most popular visitor attractions.
The moose picked a fine time to depart with hunters aplenty seeking to pack their freezers with 400 pounds or so of moose meat starting Opening Day on Friday. The moose will literally be “fair game” if its antlers meet state hunting requirements.
While in captivity, the moose was fed natural foods and administered only limited medications. Visitors were allowed to slip him a banana or bottle feed him. Alaska Department of Fish and Game advised the public to use caution approaching the moose even the yearling bull was used to being around staff and visitors at the wildlife center. Unfortunately, its lack of timidity around humans could result in an easy harvest for a hunter.
Many years ago, I was staying at a YMCA cabin in Estes Park, Colorado, where I used to stay yearly to flyfish and to take flyfishing lessons. On the grounds was a tame bull elk named Sampson with an enormous rack. He had no fear of people and even grazed lakeside in the nearby town of Estes Park.
Then, in 1997 I checked in at the YMCA lodge and was shocked to see the head and shoulders of Sampson on the fireplace. The YMCA desk clerk told me how a scamp named Randal Francis illegally killed Sampson with a crossbow. Francis received a fine and 90-day jail sentence. I’m sure I wasn’t the only frequent visitor to be bummed out. When I visited Estes Park last in 2014, I was pleased to see a life-sized statue of Sampson in Estes Park.
Right now I’m pulling for the Haines moose on the loose to make his way back to the wildlife center.
I sure would hate to be the hunter who shoots the popular moose, legal though it is, and finds out he killed a near-pet. Time is running out. Hope he gets a hankering for a banana or bottle and finds his way home, or that Steve is able to locate him in time to lasso him.