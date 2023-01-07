 Skip to main content
The speaker circus is a good argument for voting Democrat

When Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is one of the adults in the room, and when the room in question is the chamber of the House of Representatives, we are seriously in trouble.

Greene spent her entire first term in Congress in the MAGA clown car, parroting lies about the “stolen” 2020 election, promoting white-supremacist conspiracy theories and lobbing verbal grenades in a ceaseless campaign to “own the libs.” She could be unintentionally hilarious, like the time she tried to make a Hitler reference and ranted about “gazpacho police.” Not once was she accused of being a responsible and productive legislator.

Distributed by The Washington Post Writers Group.

