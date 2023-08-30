 Skip to main content
Golden Heart Tales

The Nenana Depot's lodgings are a step back in time; a close call in Maui

Many years ago, on assignment for the AARP, Country Gentleman and Outside magazines, I stayed at more than a dozen century-old hotels in the American West. Some like the Copper Queen in Bisbee, Arizona, were under renovation at the time, but their lobbies and dining rooms were magnificent and took me back to the days when mining executives stayed there.

In addition, for nonfiction articles on Basque sheepherders in the West that eventually became the fodder for my historical novel “Sons of the Dawn: A Basque Odyssey,” I stayed in old hotels that doubled as rooming houses for retired and infirm sheepherders. These were in such remote areas as Buffalo, Wyoming; Gardiner, Montana; and Elko, Nevada. Many, like the Star Hotel in Elko, also had family-style eating areas with lamb shoulder, pasta noodles, and salads on tables for passing around. These hotels back in the 1970s cost roughly $8 a night or $50 or so by the week, although I’m sure the old male residents (rarely did I see a female guest) received a discount.

