 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Golden Heart Tales

The Midnight Sun Run is the American Dream in Action

A lovable, wacky crowd of thousands will dance tonight on a cloudy warm Saturday evening. They will gyrate and boogie and get down on campus lawns and the parking lot in front of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center and gymnasium. Somehow, someway, they'll be a small part of Fairbanks tradition and local color.

And how is race organizer Wendy Cloyd feeling about her lovable event?

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.