Golden Heart Tales

The life lessons learned from Jim Kjelgaard's outdoor books

My boyhood was spent in two cultures: Polish on my mother’s side, German-speaking Alsatian on my father’s. I used to tell my blue-collar father I longed to see Europe, a continent he saw through three vision blocks as a Sherman tank driver all of World War II. He saw action from North Africa to Normandy to the Ardennes, and he harbored more bad memories of Europe than good. “What do you got lost there?” he always replied.

My father taught me the world was a fierce, dangerous place and you were safer if you stayed between your own fence posts.Grandpa Henry, my dad’s dad, crippled his back in a farm accident and never again walked unaided. Uncle Norman, my dad’s kid brother, died a gruesome death trying to get the stalled family car off of train tracks. My dad’s young sister Rose fell from a barn loft and perished in front of him as he mucked out our horse stalls.

