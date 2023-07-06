 Skip to main content
Tetlin mine stands out as one of the world's highest grade open pit gold mines

The Manh Choh project

Contango Ore

The Manh Choh project’s base of operations is seen off the Alaska Highway near Tok.

 Contango Ore

The proposed Tetlin mine would be among the highest grade open pit gold mines in the world, if not the highest, according to Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, the geologist and mine promoter who sold the idea to Kinross of trucking the ore nearly 250 miles across Interior Alaska to Fort Knox.

The ore is now expected to produce twice as much gold per ton as estimated in 2018 when a study said the capital costs of building mine processing facilities at Tetlin could be recovered in two years of mining. The after-tax internal rate of return was estimated at 29% with a grade of 4 grams per ton.

Dermot Cole, a longtime columnist and reporter from Fairbanks, writes about Alaska politics and other topics on his blog Reporting From Alaska

