Opinion: Nolan Finley

Stop feeding the Meta monster

Since launching, Meta's new Threads platform has soared to 70 million users.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg launched his latest social media platform, Threads, one day after a federal judge in Louisiana ruled the Biden administration likely colluded with Facebook and other such sites to censor unfavorable views during the pandemic.

The connection between the two events went largely unremarked upon. Progressives were just tickled that Zuckerberg was mounting a competitive challenge to Twitter and its dastardly owner Elon Musk, who dared to challenge their exclusive grip on social media, that they didn’t want to be bothered with the danger of Facebook’s information empire gaining even more dominance.

