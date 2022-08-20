 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion: Tyler Cowen

Saudi-backed LIV Golf is nothing to be upset about

LIV Golf Invitational

Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson, left, talks to Saudi Arabia’s Governor of the Public Interest Fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan before teeing off in a Pro-Am during the inagural LIV event Jujne 9, 2022, in St. Albans, England.

 Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf

Saudi Arabia is using golf to boost its presence on the global stage. Its new sovereign wealth fund-financed LIV Golf tour launched this June, and many people remain unhappy. The criticisms from the worlds of politics and golf suggest the sport will be turned into a vehicle for Saudi political ambitions. And not everyone likes the recipe of faster play and an atmosphere that is party-like rather than stodgy.

In contrast, I think everything will be just fine.

Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at George Mason University and writes for the blog Marginal Revolution. He is coauthor of “Talent: How to Identify Energizers, Creatives, and Winners Around the World.” Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

621597 Commitment - IBEW Local 1547

IBEW Local 1547 members are committed to getting the job done.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.