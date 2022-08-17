 Skip to main content
Salman Rushdie and the defense of hate speech

Salman Rushdie

Tolga Akmen/Getty Images North America/TNS

Author Salman Rushdie smiles as he attends a photocall with his book “Quichotte” at Southbank Centre in London on Oct. 13, 2019.

 Tolga Akmen/Getty Images North America/TNS

‘Professor, why should we allow hate speech?”

Over the past few years, that’s become the most common question that students ask me in class. My reply is simple: Human beings have different understandings of hate, love and everything in between. Almost any statement can be perceived as bigoted or offensive, depending on the context. So once we prohibit “hate speech,” we won’t be able to speak at all.

Jonathan Zimmerman teaches education and history at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author, with cartoonist Signe Wilkinson, of “Free Speech and Why You Should Give a Damn.” Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

