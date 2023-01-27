 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion: Rich Lowry

Republicans can't be intermittent fiscal hawks

Treasury Department

A statue of Alexander Hamilton stands in front of the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C. House Republican leaders are considering proposing a short-term extension of the federal debt ceiling to delay the risk of a default until Sept. 30, 2023, a step that would allow more time to resolve an impasse with Democrats. 

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

After a hiatus during the Trump years, Republicans are back in the mood for fiscal probity.

It’s very strange not to seriously pursue a deeply held goal when you have unified control of Washington, then to insist on trying to achieve much of it in one fell swoop when you barely have control of one chamber of Congress.

Rich Lowry is editor of National Review.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

621597 Commitment - IBEW Local 1547

IBEW Local 1547 members are committed to getting the job done.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.