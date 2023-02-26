 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pride cometh before the (snow)fall

The road to sourdough from cheechako received another setback Thursday. My snowplow guy had not yet cleaned my driveway, but somehow, I made my little Jeep barrel over ice and deep snow right up to the garage door.

Right that moment, I felt pride. And we all know what pride goes before. Yep, once more this cheechako became the Fall Guy.

Here’s what went down. I clicked the garage opener and parked the car inside just as a substitute snowplow driver set to work.

I reheated a skillet of potatoes and salmon and finished as the driver made the last scrape.

Now here is where my big mistake came. Maybe I’ve come to think that being a sourdough somehow equates to undressing to the max in freezing temperatures and then showing up to shop at Fred Meyer in cutoff shorts, T- shirt and running shoes. I haven’t seen anyone shop Fred’s in thongs and sandals but, note to self, there’s still two more months of winter ahead.

Anyway, I popped a C-note into an envelope and went outside through the garage door hatless and coatless to pay the driver.

Click. Oh, no. The door I thought would stay open took a strong gust of wind and shut. My main set of keys was, you guessed it, inside my coat now sitting comfortably on a fancy Alaska-themed coat hook.

I told the driver what I did. He and I tried both garage doors. They wouldn’t budge.

This is where I start to believe in a kind and benevolent deity. Every day I throw spare change into my pocket for my one allowed Diet Coke a day. Miracle of miracles, in the middle of dimes and quarters reposed a spare key I’d never used. I tried the first door. No fit. I tried the second door. Same deal. The third door was the charm, and I set the snowplow man free and put on hot tea the second I entered the kitchen.

Contact Managing Editor Hank Nuwer at 907-459-7582 or hnuwer@newsminer.com.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

621597 Commitment - IBEW Local 1547

IBEW Local 1547 members are committed to getting the job done.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.