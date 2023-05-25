 Skip to main content
Opinion: Jay Ambrose

Please don’t hide Trump’s faults

Trump's town hall

Joseph Prezioso/AFP

Reporters watch a CNN town hall with former U.S. President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

 Joseph Prezioso/AFP

Journalism used to be about getting the truth out there, but recently we were told it shouldn’t happen if Americans could be swayed the wrong way by seeing and hearing it. Bunches of journalists themselves were upset by a live, CNN, 70-minute, New Hampshire town hall session in which a skilled, smart questioner, Kaitlan Collins, interviewed former President Donald Trump, a semi-comedic bully.

He had a great time, was full of life, good-humored, funny and occasionally likable even if he was dishonest and crude at times and inexcusably attacked a self-proclaimed sex victim. He was joyfully promoting himself as the next president while a partisan crowd laughed and cheered. Journalistically speaking, there was nothing wrong with this nationwide offering.

Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Email him at speaktojay@aol.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

