 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion: Noah Feldman

Oklahoma tries to tear down the church-state wall

U.S. Supreme Court

Drew Angerer/TNS

The U.S. Supreme Court building on Jan. 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

 Drew Angerer/TNS

Oklahoma has approved a public Catholic charter school, which would be the first overtly religious school in the U.S. to be fully funded by government. The arrangement violates the establishment clause of the Constitution as it has been interpreted from its adoption in 1791 until today. Nevertheless, it is possible that the Supreme Court could allow it as part of its ongoing revolutionary transformation of the law of church and state.

That would put us in a brave new world where states come under legal pressure to fund all religious education equally — an outcome that seems sure to increase strife over government-funded religious beliefs, not to mention public education.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Harvard University, he is author, most recently, of “The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery and the Refounding of America.” Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.