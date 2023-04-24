 Skip to main content
Not enough EVs made tax credit list

Expanded electric car subsidies were supposed to be a centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s signature climate law, accelerating emissions reductions by allowing buyers to claim generous tax credits and save thousands of dollars on a plug-in vehicle.

But in reality they’re looking pretty stingy. The Biden administration this week announced vehicle models eligible for federal tax credits, and only 11 of more than 90 electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit. Of those, two are not fully electric, but plug-in hybrids with a battery-only range of 21 to 32 miles. An additional seven vehicles qualify only for a half-credit of $3,750.

