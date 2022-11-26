 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion: Noah Feldman

New Trump special prosecutor isn’t the Mueller sequel

Merrick Garland

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks at the U.S. Justice Department on Nov. 18, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Garland announced he will appoint a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into former President Donald Trump.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

To no one’s surprise, Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special prosecutor, Jack Smith, to investigate former President Donald Trump. You might think that you’ve seen this movie before. But there’s little reason to think this will be a repeat of the Robert Mueller investigation that declined to bring charges against Trump. Charges are more likely this time around — though that doesn’t guarantee they will stick.

Remember how worried we were about whether special counsel Mueller would be fired? And remember how then-Attorney General William Barr subverted Mueller’s report by misrepresenting its contents in advance of its release?

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Harvard University, he is author, most recently, of “The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery and the Refounding of America.” Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.