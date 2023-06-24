Midnight Sun Run competitors Daniel Abramowicz and Rosie Fordham finish first

Two runners broke ahead of all competitors to break the tape at the finish line of the Midnight Sun Run on June 24. Daniel Abramowicz led all men to the finish line. Listed on athletics roster as a University of San Francisco cross country athlete, Abramowicz was the Gatorade Player of the Year 2021-2022 for Cross Country and Track and Field. Formerly he was West Valley High School Cross Country team captain.
Rosie Fordham was all smiles as she unopposed ran to the tape. Fordham hails from Sydney, Australia, and competes for the Nanooks women's cross country squad, according to a University of Alaska, Fairbanks team roster.
A well-behaved, cheering crowd of roughly 100,000 spectators, red-shirted participants, and race staff and UAF campus staff gathered on campus lawns and the parking lot in front of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center prior to the race.
Many wore costumes, including the North Star All Stars, an independent cheer and tumbling group now in their 11th season. There was a group coming out of their shells and dressed as turtles who called themselves the Turtle Hurtles.
Many tourists from the Lower 48, plus at least nine international countries, including Europe, Japan and South America came to enjoy the race. Mauricio Moraces flew up from Chile. Dattalray and Smita Ket said they were tourists from Maharashtra, India. Dallas Fisher, dressed like a large orange M & M candy, came from the Detroit, Michigan area.
Roughly 2,000 people more or less wore costumes. The categories ranged from wildlife to anything goes. The folks in wild animal and other creative costumes danced and pranced. It was like a thousand sports mascots showed up for a single event. A young Elvis Presley impersonator drew some of the biggest cheers from the crowds. Young girl gymnasts thrilled spectators with their athleticism.
A huge group warmed up to dance music before the race on the cloudy warm Saturday evening. The mood was jovial, and the crowds applauded and cheered the costumed entertainers.
"This year the excitement around the race is back to the post-pandemic vibe, race organizer Wendy Cloyd said. “I spent a lot of time at bib pick up and talked to many people who choose their visit to Alaska based on when the race is happening."
About 9:40 p.m. a sea of people gathered behind the starting line. At the front were well-conditioned runners itching to start. Behind them were families, couples, mothers with baby buggies, young children and hundreds of septuagenarians like Bill McKee of Fairbanks.
At last the signal was given, and the sea of people began their 10K trek to the finish line.
The event showed friendly, boisterous, and warm-hearted Fairbanks at its best.
Winners of the race and winners of the costume competitions will be announced at a later date.
(This story was updated Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m.).