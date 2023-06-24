 Skip to main content
Golden Heart Tales

Midnight Sun Run competitors Daniel Abramowicz and Rosie Fordham finish first

Two runners broke ahead of all competitors to break the tape at the finish line of the Midnight Sun Run on June 24. Daniel Abramowicz led all men to the finish line. Listed on athletics roster as a University of San Francisco cross country athlete, Abramowicz was the Gatorade Player of the Year 2021-2022 for Cross Country and Track and Field. Formerly he was West Valley High School Cross Country team captain.

Rosie Fordham was all smiles as she unopposed ran to the tape. Fordham hails from Sydney, Australia, and competes for the Nanooks women's cross country squad, according to a University of Alaska, Fairbanks team roster.

