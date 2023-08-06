 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golden Heart Tales

Meet the pros who bring you the News-Miner each day

This was the usual busy week for news at the News-Miner. Our hearts go out to those in the Interior living near the fires, and our gratitude extends to the brave souls fighting those blazes. Throw in news about national politics, school contract talks, the fair, crime and military, and you won’t find staff sitting on their hands.

Can I tell you about our good people who made the week happen? None will toot their own horn. So I decided to toot their merits for them.

Contact managing editor Hank Nuwer at Hanknuwer@newsminer.com.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.