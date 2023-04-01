Looking back at the News-Miner's April Fools jests

A search of the Fairbanks Daily-News Miner archives shows that editors back in the day liked posting light-hearted coverage of April Fools’ Day. Here is a small sample.
The 1957 Daily News-Miner (and in other years as well) informed readers about the practice as acted out in Italy, Scotland and France. The 1961 newspaper claimed a legislator played a joke on fellow legislators, telling them to return a call to Mr. M. Baller who had a box for them. All who called were informed the embalmer did not work this day.
In 1964, the newspaper revealed that Denali third-grade teacher Jeannette Watkins tried to fool her students by substituting her twin sister Jo Ann Gain of Fairbanks in the classroom for April 1. The sisters revealed that they used to change identities all the time when they were in school themselves. The students soon discovered the deception.
The 1975 paper reminded readers that substituting salt for sugar in the sugar bowl was a time-tested prank.
The 1977 News-Miner reported on a story out of Louisiana in which a bank teller was trussed up by two fellow employees. It turned out to be no prank. The robbers hightailed it with a pile of cash.
In 1972, the FDNM printed an elaborate food recipe with a photo and recipe for a meatloaf and mashed potato “cake that resembled a frosted layer cake. The writer called the frosted meatloaf a “pretty prank.”
Finally, the 1958 News-Miner carried a story about a professor who despised April Fool’s pranks. University of California psychology professor Herman Harvey said the day is kept alive “by and for people who can’t maintain an adequate standard of quality for good intellectual wit” and “is the one day they are allowed to indulge themselves in what they think is funny and be assured that no one will criticize them for their abysmal efforts.”
There was no mention of whether Dr. Herman Harvey made it through the day with his sugar bowl intact.