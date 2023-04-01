 Skip to main content
Golden Heart Tales

Looking back at the News-Miner's April Fools jests

April 1

A search of the Fairbanks Daily-News Miner archives shows that editors back in the day liked posting light-hearted coverage of April Fools’ Day. Here is a small sample.

The 1957 Daily News-Miner (and in other years as well) informed readers about the practice as acted out in Italy, Scotland and France. The 1961 newspaper claimed a legislator played a joke on fellow legislators, telling them to return a call to Mr. M. Baller who had a box for them. All who called were informed the embalmer did not work this day.

