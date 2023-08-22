Kansas newspaper raid; my two cents on showers for the homeless

Apparently, things haven’t much changed since the invention of the printing press when opponents smashed presses to squelch the news. Like journalists across the country, I was relieved that a Marion County, Kansas, prosecutor ruled that all Marion County Record newspaper equipment confiscated by local police and sheriff deputies over a documents dispute had to be returned to the editor.
A strongly worded letter to the editor from the aggrieved party over the dispute would have been far more prudent. The raid unnecessarily tarnished the reputation of the small Kansas county. The sole redeeming plus is that the biggest and smallest newspapers in the country expressed outrage to have the back of a small-town, ink-stained colleague.
Here in Fairbanks, we at the News-Miner had a recent visit by Chief Ron Dupee, two officers, and a public information officer, who put on an informative seminar on the challenges facing the dedicated, understaffed force. In addition to good information, Chief Dupee shared that some of his staff would attend a national conference soon to learn up-to-date techniques on recruitment and retention.
Yep. Fairbanks, Alaska, isn’t anything like Marion County, Kansas, and for that I’m grateful.
Last Wednesday, I met with a News-Miner freelance wildlife photographer at Little Owl Café on Westwood Way to discuss enhanced coverage in the Outdoors section. We sat with hot drinks at an outdoor metal table until wicked lightning bolts chased us inside.
Right away, a gully whopper of a storm hit Fairbanks. Photographer Mark Lindberg and I were glad we weren’t out in that driving rain.
Just then, a server tapped me on the shoulder. “Is this your vehicle?” she inquired and displayed her phone.
Sure enough, I managed to leave my Chevy van’s driver-side window wide open. I raced into the thunderstorm to stop the van becoming a bathtub. I was rather astounded to pass moose, caribous, foxes and beaver marching two-by-two into an ark. Just kidding.When I came back into the cafe, my silk tie and dress shirt looked wetter than carwash rags. Yep, chalk up another cheechako lesson for me.
Before leaving the cafe, I handed a small stack of dollar bills to a seated homeless man who wasn’t seeking a handout. I hated to think of him out in that storm. He said a quiet thanks.
When I settled into my soggy van’s seat to drive back to work, upon reflection I knew that a single handout to a homeless person amounted to adding one teardrop to an ocean. So when I reached my computer I took out a monthly subscription to Our 2 Cents, a benevolent local group that offers laundry and shower services to the homeless of Fairbanks. You also can donate at our2centsfairbanks.org.
Contact managing editor Hank Nuwer at Hanknuwer@newsminer.com.