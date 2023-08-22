 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golden Heart Tales

Kansas newspaper raid; my two cents on showers for the homeless

Our 2 cents

Our 2 Cents of Fairbanks offers a subscription for paying for showers and laundry for the homeless.

Apparently, things haven’t much changed since the invention of the printing press when opponents smashed presses to squelch the news. Like journalists across the country, I was relieved that a Marion County, Kansas, prosecutor ruled that all Marion County Record newspaper equipment confiscated by local police and sheriff deputies over a documents dispute had to be returned to the editor.

A strongly worded letter to the editor from the aggrieved party over the dispute would have been far more prudent. The raid unnecessarily tarnished the reputation of the small Kansas county. The sole redeeming plus is that the biggest and smallest newspapers in the country expressed outrage to have the back of a small-town, ink-stained colleague.

Contact managing editor Hank Nuwer at Hanknuwer@newsminer.com.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.