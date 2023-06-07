Joining a brain-implant device experiment already in progress

As the News-Miner reported Tuesday, Elon Musk’s company has a controversial brain-implant device that has received approval for testing on human subjects. In the interest of science, a more interesting column, and a hefty check from Musk, our intrepid columnist decided to be the first human subject to accept a brain implant. We now take you deep inside Hank’s brain where Elon has just arrived.
Elon Musk: Hello, Hank. I am entering your brain for the first time. Sorry to make you jump like that.
Hank: Can you knock on my forehead first next time, Musky? (Sigh.) Oh, well, now that you’re here. I suppose you’d like to look around?
Elon: I already have, Tsk, tsk.
Hank: “Tsk, tsk” sounds ominous. What are you seeing?
Elon: Lots of cobwebs in here. Lots of useless information. Why would anyone want to memorize all the baseball all-time World Series winners?
Hank: It’s not useless. I’m quite the champ at trivia contests.
Elon: Like I said, useless information. I’m going to probe around some more.
Sound of Elon sweeping cobwebs. Twin dust clouds exit Hank’s ears.
Hank (sounding impatient): Can you snap it up, Musky? I’ve got something on my mind.
Elon: I know, I know. I’m in your mind, remember?
Hank: Oh, gee, that’s right. It’s hard to get used to a visitor in there.
Elon: Ok, ok, so you’re thinking of buying a cabin north of Fairbanks. No big deal. Just do it.
Hank: Musky, your net worth is $206.7 billion. My net worth is —
Elon: More like net worthless.
Hank: I’ll ignore that comment. Anyway, you could buy lots of cabins. Let’s see at $200,000 each, that’s …
Elon: One million 35 thousand cabins. I see you never were that sharp in math, Hank.
Hank: That’s true. But did you know the Milwaukee Braves won the 1957 World Series over the New York Yankees in seven games?
Elon: Useless information, useless. Besides, the Braves no longer are in Milwaukee. They moved to Las Vegas or some place like that.
Hank: Yeah, some place like that — Atlanta. I know, I know. To you, it’s all useless information.
Elon: Yes, and I’m afraid I have bad news. My company is not going to renew our rental agreement to invade your brain, Hank. There’s just not enough inside here to keep our interest.
Hank: Well, fine. Your little visit hasn’t been such a pleasant experience for me, either, Musky. Uh, just for curiosity, whose brain have you scheduled to enter next?
Hank: I don’t think I know her.
Hank: He doesn’t sound familiar. I haven’t kept up with baseball in Japan as I should.
Elon: Sighs. Yoshinori won the Nobel Prize in physiology or Medicine in 2016 for his discoveries of mechanisms of autophagy.
Elon: No, you didn’t. Your brain shrinks up and down when you’re confused. Ok, this was not only a waste of time, but visiting your brain was a complete waste of time. What are you going to do now, Hank?
Hank: I’m going to look up the word autophagy.
Elon: I’ll save you time. Autophagy is the natural, conserved degradation of the cell that removes unnecessary or dysfunctional components through a lysosome-dependent regulated mechanism. It allows the orderly degradation and recycling of cellular components.
Hank: Oh, oh, my head hurts.
Elon: Oh, no, oh no. You’re confused and your brain is shrinking, shrinking, Hank. (Screams like a victim in a Stephen King novel), I’m trapped. Help, somebody help me escape. I’m being crushed by ignorance.
Poof! Elon disappears into a black hole inside Hank’s brain.
Hank: Whew, what a relief. No more headache! Oh, well. What’s on my mind now? Guess it’s time for me to order my tickets to the Fairbanks Midnight Sun baseball game before they sell out.