Joe Manchin's travesty

Congress has never cared much about truth-in-labeling, but even by its standards, “The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022” is laughably absurd.

The deal reached by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is getting puffed up by the media as a presidency-revitalizing achievement for President Joe Biden, when in reality it is the detritus of his stymied legislative agenda hastily thrown together in an incoherent muddle, under a deceptive name.

Rich Lowry is editor of National Review.

