In memoriam

I am writing exactly one year after my wife and I visited our acreage in Tok and vacationed in Fairbanks, Sitka, King Salmon and Kodiak before returning to home on the Indiana-Ohio state line. Our dream of living in Alaska full-time seemed impossible. Now here we are.

However, the newborn spring brings heartbreak with the deaths of three soldiers from Fort Wainwright killed in a tragic helicopter crash far from their homes in New York, Colorado and Utah. Their names are Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Eramo, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle McKenna, and Warrant Officer Stewart Wayment. It seems impossible to digest that they’ll never be back in this life. We grieve with their kin.

