How the Kansas abortion vote matters — and doesn’t

Kansas votes

Anti-abortion advocates in favor of a constitutional amendment that would undo the right to an abortion in the Kansas Constitution are displaying YES signs and those not in favor are posting NO signs.

Tuesday saw some of the last remaining major party primaries of 2022. The headline event of the night wasn’t a primary, however: It was a ballot measure in Kansas, and it was a big victory for abortion rights.

Elections can be important because of their immediate effects, or because of how political actors will interpret them — or both. This was both. The immediate substantive effect is straightforward: Kansas voters refused to change the state constitution to say there is no right to an abortion, so the state will remain a haven for abortion rights.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

