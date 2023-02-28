Good riddance to Dilbert and the high horse his cartoonist rode in on

Usually I try to pump a little humor into this column, Golden Heart Tales. This week the column is in a way about humor, but what I write about isn’t at all funny.
When you read your comic page today, you’ll notice the absence of the comic strip “Dilbert.” It’s been replaced temporarily by the work of a Fairbanks freelance cartoonist.
The departure of Dilbert from this paper (and over 300 more papers nationwide) was made necessary by the hurtful classification of Black people as a hate group by the strip’s cartoonist Scott Adams. For me — who was born on Riley Street in a Buffalo, New York, mixed-race neighborhood a one-minute walk from the present site of the Topps Market hate-crime shooting that left ten people dead and three wounded — the dropping of the strip is a no-brainer.
Adams has long tweeted some mean garbage on Twitter, and that likely will continue because the Twitter CEO Elon Musk in the past has publicly endorsed him. This time he crossed a line. We didn’t cancel him; he canceled himself. He can still speak out, of course, but he won’t have Dilbert or his pointy-headed boss speaking for him through his comic strip. Not in the Daily News-Miner, anyway.
For any of our readers of any color who were offended by Scott Adams, we hear you and hope the sound of the News-Miner door clapping his fanny on the way out will be a comfort.
A public thank you
Last New Year’s morning, three days before the trip to Fairbanks, Gosia and I stopped for coffee and a donut just outside the Manchester (NH) airport while on vacation. I left my jacket behind when we departed.
I only realized it at the American Airlines check-in station. The supervisor, whose name was Valerie, said she was getting off shift at 10:30 a.m. She volunteered to go to the donut shop to retrieve my jacket. When she returned, she handed it off to her colleague Steve. He in turn brought my favorite insulated REI jacket to the American Airlines gate in time for boarding.
Thank you to Valerie and Steve. You were true Super-Stars for this absent-minded cheechako.