Opinion: Gene Collier

Get ready for the weaponization Olympics

Attorney General William Barr, left, and President Donald Trump are seen in the Oval Office on Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

William Barr took another spin through the news cycle last week, and though it wasn’t anywhere near as uplifting as his star turn before the Jan. 6 committee, you can be sure he came out wearing the identical self-assured smirk he’s long since perfected.

A high polish precision tool of the interminable Trump campaign to stay out of prison, the former attorney general last year took a run at rehabilitating his legacy when he denounced on camera Donald Trump’s 2020 election conspiracies as “crazy,” “nonsense,” “disturbing,” “idiotic,” and “absolute rubbish,” a magnificent cadenza that will still prove spectacularly insufficient at keeping Barr from historical ignominy.

Gene Collier is a columnist with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

