 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golden Heart Tales

Five score years ago, President Harding visited Fairbanks

President Warren G. Harding’s historic 1923 “Voyage of Understanding” visit to Alaska shortly before his untimely death is well documented. He drove the golden spike to celebrate the Interior Alaska Railroad’s completion, and he visited Mount McKinley (now named Denali) and playfully took control of a train’s engine with the blessing of the engineer.

Less well known, President Harding visited Fairbanks on July 16, 2023, to deliver a speech three years after the start of Prohibition that he hoped would help him win re-election. He traveled 90 miles over the Richardson Trail to address a huge crowd with a speech that pretty much stuck to platitudes and unctuous praise of Alaska’s citizenry.

Contact managing editor Hank Nuwer at Hanknuwer@newsminer.com.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.