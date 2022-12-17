 Skip to main content
Opinion: Rich Lowry

Elon Musk is the nation's foremost culture warrior

Elon Musk, who has never called himself a conservative, is now the nation’s foremost culture warrior.

That he’s achieved this status without espousing anything remotely like social conservatism illustrates how important a set of hothouse progressive pieties have become to the nation’s political debate.

Rich Lowry is editor of National Review.

