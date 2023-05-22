 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golden Heart Tales

Do mosquitoes love you more than your hiking pal? Here's why.

I’m a hard-bitten columnist.

However, I’m not a hard-bitten journalist like the late tough guy Mike Royko, or the late cigar-chomping Jimmy Breslin, or the late hard-drinking Pete Hamill.

Contact Managing Editor Hank Nuwer at hnuwear@newsminer.com or 907-459-7582.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.