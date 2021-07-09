You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Democrats suddenly blame Republicans for defunding police

Most of us recall as children getting into a dispute with another kid and then blaming him for starting a fight. When Mom approached you said, “he hit me first.” The other kid denies it and accuses you of hitting him first.

As adults we become more sophisticated when lying. That’s why White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week in a briefing that “Some might say that the other party was for defunding the police …” all because congressional Republicans won’t sign off on two “infrastructure” bills.

Psaki is channeling the line of the day from Democrats who want to divert attention from Democratic mayors and city councils across the country who have voted to take money away from police departments, causing cops to quit, retire and making it difficult to attract new recruits.

The facts say otherwise, that’s if facts matter anymore.

Oakland, California, a city run and ruined by Democrats for years, decided to cut the police budget by $18 million while crime is spiraling out of control. Shootings in Oakland have increased by 70 percent, homicides by 90 percent and carjackings by 88 percent. Burglaries, rapes, and other crimes have also significantly increased.

Anyone who doesn’t see a connection between cutting police budgets and rising crime is smoking dope, which by the way is becoming legal in more states.

At least 13 other cities have cut police budgets, cities all run by Democrats.

Forbes magazine is keeping track. Perhaps the most ridiculous decision, among many, is one made by the city council in Austin, Texas. Forbes reports it “vot(ed) unanimously to cut $150 million (roughly one-third) from the police budget, reinvesting much of that sum in social programs, including food access, violence prevention and abortion access.

How does “abortion access” reduce violent and property crime, especially since abortion is violence against innocent unborn human life?

It’s not that social programs are an untried strategy to reduce crime. Trillions have been spent on them. “Midnight basketball” was tried during the Clinton administration on the theory that shooting hoops would dissuade teens from shooting each other. Like so many other feel-good programs, this one failed to reach its stated goal. At least in that basketball bill was a provision to hire 100,000 additional police officers.

The reason we have the law and police officers sworn to enforce it (and politicians who take oaths to uphold the law) is that there are people who won’t obey the law under any circumstances. The left has used incidents of police brutality and alleged racist behavior to advance an agenda that harms the very people who want and need police protection.

TV interviews of residents in cities and neighborhoods with large minority populations have shown they don’t want fewer police, but more. They don’t feel safe and now neither do increasing numbers of police officers who fear for their lives and careers if they attempt to apprehend suspects.

Democrats would not be getting away with their ridiculous claim that Republicans are responsible for defunding police without a compliant media and the apparent disappearance of Trump-era fact-checkers.

Thomas Jefferson was right when he said about liars: “He who permits himself to tell a lie once, finds it much easier to do it a second and third time, ‘til at length it becomes habitual …”

Ms. Psaki, are you and your fellow Democrats paying attention?

Cal Thomas can be reached by email at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.