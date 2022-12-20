 Skip to main content
'Conspiracy to defraud' is the perfect charge against Trump

The most sensational recommendation that came Monday from the Jan. 6 committee is that Donald Trump be prosecuted for inciting insurrection. But the most perfect, in terms of what we have seen with our own eyes, is that Trump face justice for conspiring to defraud the United States.

The fraud allegation relates mostly to a deceitful attempt to field slates of fake electors to reverse the result of the 2020 election. More broadly, however: What has Trump’s entire political career been but a great big fraud?

