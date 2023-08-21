 Skip to main content
Golden Heart Tales

Celebrating the milestones of National Senior Citizens Day

Today the nation celebrates Senior Citizens Day to show appreciation of our country’s 47 million elders. The day harkens back to 1988, when President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5847 to celebrate seniors each year. In my time in Alaska, I’ve been impressed with the respect given Indigenous senior citizens by the younger generation.

The Daily News-Miner could fill a special issue with the accomplishments of elders 60 and older. The Alaska Department of Labor, Workforce and Development, Research and Analysis notes that Alaskans aged 60-plus (147,504) represent more than 20% of the state’s total population (736,556).

